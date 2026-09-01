IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 13,441 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the application forms for the common recruitment process (CRP) for scale-I, II and III and Multipurpose Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today, September 1. The institute has also released the notification for the CRP RRBs XV on its official website, ibps.in.
As per the official notification, the preliminary written examination for both groups will tentatively be conducted in November-December 2026. The conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET) is scheduled for November 2026.
The last date to apply for the recruitment process and to pay the exam fee has been fixed as September 21. Candidates who want to register for the IBPS RRB exam 2026 can visit the official website mentioned above to submit their application by filling in all the required details. The institute will activate the form correction window shortly after the closure of the forms to allow candidates to make changes in the submitted forms.
Check position-wise vacancies
Candidates can refer to the following table to know the number of vacancies announced per position by the institute for this year’s recruitment drive.
|Post
|Vacancies
|Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|7,993
|Officer Scale I
|4,256
|Officer Scale II (General Banking)
|666
|Officer Scale II (IT)
|79
|Officer Scale II (CA)
|99
|Officer Scale II (Law)
|46
|Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)
|18
|Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer)
|16
|Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer)
|48
|Officer Scale III
|220
|Total
|13,441
Candidates can check the official notification to know the category-wise positions available for the current recruitment drive.
IBPS RRB 2026 application fee
In order to apply for the notified vacancies, unreserved category candidates applying for Scale I, II, or III officer positions or multipurpose office assistant posts are required to pay Rs 850, while candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST or PwD are entitled to pay Rs 175 for the same positions.
Candidates preparing for the exam can check the official CRP RRBs XV notification to know the syllabus and exam structure. It is also important for candidates to check the eligibility criteria before applying for the recruitment process, as failure to meet any of the requirements would lead to the cancellation of candidature.