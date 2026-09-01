IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 13,441 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the application forms for the common recruitment process (CRP) for scale-I, II and III and Multipurpose Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today, September 1. The institute has also released the notification for the CRP RRBs XV on its official website, ibps.in.

As per the official notification, the preliminary written examination for both groups will tentatively be conducted in November-December 2026. The conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET) is scheduled for November 2026.

The last date to apply for the recruitment process and to pay the exam fee has been fixed as September 21. Candidates who want to register for the IBPS RRB exam 2026 can visit the official website mentioned above to submit their application by filling in all the required details. The institute will activate the form correction window shortly after the closure of the forms to allow candidates to make changes in the submitted forms.