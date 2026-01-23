IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 23 declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 result for Office Assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results and access the scorecard from the official website – ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Clerk result download link will remain available until January 29, 2026.
The IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination was conducted in December 2025 in multiple days on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the CRP RRBs tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link – IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025.
Step 4: Enter Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
Step 5: Click submit to open the result.
Step 6: Download and save the IBPS RRB Clerk result.
Candidates who have obtained the cut-off and cleared the IBPS clerk prelims exam will move to the next stage of the selection process. The IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2026.
The RRB Clerk Mains exam is a two-hour long exam, consisting of 200 questions worth 200 marks. The exam has five sections: Reasoning (40 questions, 50 marks), Numerical Ability (40 questions, 50 marks), Computer Knowledge (40 questions, 20 marks), General Awareness (40 questions, 40 marks), and English/Hindi Language (40 questions, 40 marks). There is no interview round for recruitment to RRB Clerk posts. The IBPS RRB Clerk final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the mains examination only.
This year, IBPS released 8,022 vacancies for RRB Clerk, with Rajasthan seeing the highest number of openings (1725), followed by Uttar Pradesh (1000).
