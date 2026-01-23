IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: Check at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 23 declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 result for Office Assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results and access the scorecard from the official website – ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Clerk result download link will remain available until January 29, 2026.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination was conducted in December 2025 in multiple days on December 6, 7, 13, and 14.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment 2025 Result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the CRP RRBs tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link – IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025.