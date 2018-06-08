IBPS RRB 2018 registration begins, apply for Officer scale I, II, III and Multipurpose posts at ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2018: The Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1 IBPS RRB 2018: The

IBPS RRB 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the common recruitment process for recruitment of officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Bank (RRB) under CRP RBs VII. The candidates who wish to join any of the Regional Rural banks as Group A officers and Group B officers are required to register for CRP at ibps.in. The registration begins tomorrow, that is, June 8 and concludes on July 2, 2018. There are a total of 5249 vacancies for Office Assistants & 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I.

IBPS RRB PO 2018 will be conducted exams on August 11, 12, 18, 2018 (Preliminary Exam) and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on September 30. This year, a single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II & III on 30th September 2018.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on August 19 and 25 and September 1, 2018 and the mains exam for the same will be conducted on October 7, 2018.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Application fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 600 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs 600 for all others

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online Application Starts: 8th June 2018

Online Applications Ends:2nd July 2018

Preliminary Examination Officer Scale-I: 11th, 12th, 18th August 2018

Office Assistant: 19th, 25th August and 1st September 2018

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III): 30th September 2018

Office Assistant Mains Exam: 7th October 2018

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant): January 2019

IBPS RRB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 40 years. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1978 and later than 31.05.1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Candidate should be less than 21 years and more than 32 years. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1986 and later than 31.05.1997 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 30 years. i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1988 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Candidate should be less than 18 years and more than 28 years. i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1990 and later than 01.06.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Age relaxation as per the rules.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online for IBPS RRB recruitment through the official website that is ibps.co.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer, however, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

