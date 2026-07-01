IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 notification out; applications begin today at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2026 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI) for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT) and Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks. A total of 6,715 PO posts will be filled.
The IBPS will start the online application process on July 1 and continue till July 21, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms and pay the examination fee during this period. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies for the 2027–28 recruitment cycle.
According to the notification, the detailed advertisement, including the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus, and other recruitment guidelines, will be released on July 1 on the official IBPS website. Applicants have been advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.
As per the tentative schedule, the Preliminary Examination for PO/MT posts will be conducted in August 2026, while the Main Examination is scheduled for October 2026. The Personality Test will be held in November 2026, followed by interviews in November and December 2026. The provisional allotment of selected candidates is expected in January 2027.
For Specialist Officer (SO) posts, the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for September/October 2026, followed by the Main Examination in November 2026. Interviews will also be conducted in November and December 2026, with provisional allotment slated for January 2027.
For Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts, candidates will be selected through the following stages:
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
Personality Test
Interview
Provisional Allotment
For Specialist Officer (SO) posts, the selection process includes:
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
Interview
Provisional Allotment
The final allotment of candidates will be based on their performance in the prescribed selection stages and the availability of vacancies in participating public sector banks.
IBPS has advised candidates to ensure they fulfil all eligibility conditions before submitting their applications and to regularly check the official website for updates on admit cards, examination dates, results and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.