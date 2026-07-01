IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 notification out; applications begin today at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2026: The final allotment of candidates will be based on their performance in the prescribed selection stages and the availability of vacancies in participating public sector banks. (Image: AI generated)

IBPS PO, SO Notification 2026 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the short notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI) for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT) and Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks. A total of 6,715 PO posts will be filled.

The IBPS will start the online application process on July 1 and continue till July 21, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms and pay the examination fee during this period. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies for the 2027–28 recruitment cycle.

According to the notification, the detailed advertisement, including the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus, and other recruitment guidelines, will be released on July 1 on the official IBPS website. Applicants have been advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.