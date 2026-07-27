IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 to begin from August 1 at ibps.in; check complete schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a short notification announcing the tentative schedule for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2027-28. According to the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) CSA-XVI notification, the online registration process for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) in participating public sector banks will begin on August 1 and remain open until August 21.

While only the short notification has been issued, the detailed notification, along with the online application link, is expected to be released on August 1 at the official website, ibps.in. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, and other requirements before submitting their applications.