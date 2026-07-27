IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 to begin from August 1 at ibps.in; check complete schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a short notification announcing the tentative schedule for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2027-28. According to the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) CSA-XVI notification, the online registration process for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) in participating public sector banks will begin on August 1 and remain open until August 21.
While only the short notification has been issued, the detailed notification, along with the online application link, is expected to be released on August 1 at the official website, ibps.in. Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, and other requirements before submitting their applications.
The detailed IBPS Clerk 2027 notification will include information on vacancies, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, application fee, and important instructions for candidates appearing for the recruitment examination.
As per the tentative schedule, the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination will be conducted in October 2026, while the Main Examination is scheduled for December 2026. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country.
Candidates preparing for this banking exam can check the following table to know the tentative IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 schedule announced by the institute.
|Registration Dates
|August 1 to August 21, 2026
|Payment of Application Fees
|August 1 to August 21, 2026
|Edit Window for Rectification/Correction of Application Form
|Soon after the conclusion of the application process (dates to be announced on the official IBPS website)
|Pre-Examination Training (PET) Date
|September 2026
|Preliminary Examination Date
|October 2026
|Preliminary Examination Result
|November 2026
|Main Examination Date
|December 2026
|Provisional Allotment Date
|March 2027
Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of IBPS mentioned above for details about the exam pattern, syllabus, vacancies and other crucial details about the exam.