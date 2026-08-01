IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 begins for 11,403 posts: Check important dates here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 (CRP CSA-XVI). Eligible candidates can apply for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) vacancies in participating public sector banks through the official website, ibps.in, from August 1 to August 21, 2026.
The recruitment drive will be conducted for appointments in 11 participating public sector banks. Selection will be based on a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. According to the official schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on October 10 and 11, 2026, while the main examination is scheduled for December 27, 2026.
|Event
|Date
|Online application begins
|August 1, 2026
|Last date to apply
|August 21, 2026
|Preliminary exam
|October 10 & 11, 2026
|Main exam
|December 27, 2026
Candidates applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and be between 20 and 28 years of age. Age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories will be applicable as per government norms. The application fee is Rs 850 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories, and Rs 175 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. The fee must be paid online and is non-refundable.
Visit the official website at ibps.in.
Click on the CRP CSA-XVI (IBPS Clerk 2026) registration link.
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Fill in the online application form.
Upload the required documents, photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee online.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Participating banks
The recruitment will be conducted for vacancies in Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting their applications to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and other recruitment requirements.