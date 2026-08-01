IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 begins for 11,403 posts: Check important dates here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 (CRP CSA-XVI). Eligible candidates can apply for 11,403 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) vacancies in participating public sector banks through the official website, ibps.in, from August 1 to August 21, 2026.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for appointments in 11 participating public sector banks. Selection will be based on a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. According to the official schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on October 10 and 11, 2026, while the main examination is scheduled for December 27, 2026.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Event Date Online application begins August 1, 2026 Last date to apply August 21, 2026 Preliminary exam October 10 & 11, 2026 Main exam December 27, 2026

Eligibility details

Candidates applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and be between 20 and 28 years of age. Age relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved categories will be applicable as per government norms. The application fee is Rs 850 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories, and Rs 175 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. The fee must be paid online and is non-refundable.