IBPS Clerk Main Results 2026: Scorecards out for over 15,000 customer service associate posts

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the Clerk Mains examination for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) under the Common Recruitment Process CRP CSA-XV. The result was published today on the official portal ibps.in. For more information on the results and further process, candidates can visit education.indianexpress.com.
A total of 15,684 vacancies have been notified under Advertisement No. CRP CSA-XV for the post of Customer Service Associate/Clerk. Candidates who appeared in the mains examination can now check their qualifying status, merit position, and scorecard through the official website. The approximate monthly salary for the post is Rs. 42,000.
The preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, with the prelims result declared on November 20, 2025. The main examination was held on November 29, 2025, and the result has now been declared on March 2, 2026.
Candidates can access their results by visiting ibps.in, navigating to the CRP-CSA section, and logging in using their Registration Number or Roll Number along with their Password or Date of Birth. Scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks are available on the portal.
The selection process consists of four stages: a preliminary written examination, a mains written examination, document verification, and a medical examination. Candidates who have qualified for the mains examination will be called for document verification and medical assessment as the final steps in the selection procedure.
Shortlisted candidates will be allotted to participating public sector banks based on their mains scores, state-wise and category-wise cut-offs, state preference indicated at the time of application, and vacancy availability.
The notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 was issued on July 29, 2025. The application window opened on August 1, 2025, and closed on August 28, 2025, following an extension. Pre-Examination Training material and prelims admit cards were released on September 24, 2025.