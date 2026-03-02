IBPS Clerk Main Results 2026: Scorecards out for over 15,000 customer service associate posts

A total of 15,684 vacancies have been notified under Advertisement No. CRP CSA-XV for the post of Customer Service Associate/Clerk. (Image: Screenshot from IBPS Clerk website)

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the Clerk Mains examination for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) under the Common Recruitment Process CRP CSA-XV. The result was published today on the official portal ibps.in. For more information on the results and further process, candidates can visit education.indianexpress.com.

A total of 15,684 vacancies have been notified under Advertisement No. CRP CSA-XV for the post of Customer Service Associate/Clerk. Candidates who appeared in the mains examination can now check their qualifying status, merit position, and scorecard through the official website. The approximate monthly salary for the post is Rs. 42,000.