IB cancels board exams in India, schools to follow non-exam route to promote students

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the International Baccalaureate today decided to cancel the board exams in India. Students will either be promoted to the next class or receive their passing certificate based on their coursework and predicted grades.

After CBSE and several state boards, IB has also decided to do away with board exams and follow an alternative approach to release students’ results.

“The IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations, and education boards. We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school’s IB coordinator,” the board said in an official statement.

The board stated that while the students of IBDP (Class 12 equivalent) can take the non-examination route, those in the middle years programme (which includes Class 10) will be given alternative tasks for the evaluation process.

Students are now waiting for the update from CISCE for the ICSE and ISC board exams 2021. As per the current schedule, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021.