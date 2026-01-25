IAF Agniveervayu registration underway for 2027 intake at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in—Eligibility & more

The application process is currently underway, inviting eligible unmarried Indian men and women to apply for the Agniveervayu role. (Pavan Khengre/ representative image)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) registration for the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme is underway. The force is inviting eligible unmarried Indian men and women to apply for the Agniveervayu role.

The recruitment drive offers candidates a four-year service period in the Air Force. According to the schedule, the online examination will be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026. Interested aspirants are advised to visit the official IAF recruitment portal to complete their applications within the stipulated timeline.

The online registration window opened on January 12, 2026, and will close on February 1, 2026, at 11:00 pm. The examination fee has been fixed at ₹550 plus 18% GST, and is non-refundable.