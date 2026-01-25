IAF Agniveervayu registration underway for 2027 intake at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in—Eligibility & more

The recruitment drive offers candidates a four-year service period in the Air Force. According to the schedule, the online examination will be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026.

The application process is currently underway, inviting eligible unmarried Indian men and women to apply for the Agniveervayu role.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) registration for the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme is underway. The force is inviting eligible unmarried Indian men and women to apply for the Agniveervayu role.

The recruitment drive offers candidates a four-year service period in the Air Force. According to the schedule, the online examination will be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2026. Interested aspirants are advised to visit the official IAF recruitment portal to complete their applications within the stipulated timeline.

The online registration window opened on January 12, 2026, and will close on February 1, 2026, at 11:00 pm. The examination fee has been fixed at ₹550 plus 18% GST, and is non-refundable.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible candidates include unmarried men and women born between January 1, 2006, and July 1, 2009, with the maximum age at enrolment capped at 21 years. Educational qualifications cover a wide range: Class 12 (10+2) with Science subjects — Physics, Mathematics, and English; Class 12 in any stream; or a Diploma/vocational qualification. Aspirants are advised to complete their applications within the deadline to be considered for this intake.

How to apply

Candidates must apply online through the official portal — iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. The process involves:

Step 1: Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 2: Verifying the OTP sent to both email and phone.

Step 3: Logging in with the generated User ID and password.

Step 4: Filling in personal and educational details.

Step 5: Uploading documents, photographs, signature and thumb impression.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online before submitting the form.

Exam Pattern

The selection process will be conducted in three phases:

–Phase I: Online written test.

–Phase II: Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Tests and document verification.

–Phase III: Medical examination.

Admit cards for the online exam will be issued 48 to 72 hours before the test.

Service Period and Benefits

Selected candidates will serve as Agniveervayu for four years, with a starting monthly salary of Rs 30,000, along with annual increments. After completion of service, eligible candidates will receive a Seva Nidhi package of approximately Rs 10.04 lakh.

Additionally, up to 25 per cent of candidates may be considered for enrolment into the regular cadre of the Air Force, depending on requirements.

Applicants are advised to apply early, as no extension of registration dates will be provided. All updates, including eligibility details, syllabus and notifications, will be available only on the official website — iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

 

