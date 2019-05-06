‘Stayed away from social media’: CBSE Class X topper from Noida dishes out recipe for success

CBSE Class 10 results 2019: At a time when most of the students in his age group are glued to social media platforms, Siddhant Penogriya managed to find a perfect equilibrium between his studies and recreational activities on his journey to becoming one of the toppers of CBSE Class X examination.

Siddhant, who studies at Lotus Valley International School, Noida, is one of the 13 students who topped the CBSE Class X examination, for which results were declared on Monday, by scoring 499 out of 500 marks (100 in Mathematics, Science, History, French and 99 in English).

Dishing out his recipe for success, the 16-year-old said: “A consistent preparation has helped me achieve this feat. I did not keep anything for the last. I made sure that I clocked six to seven hours for my studies on a regular basis while dedicating two hours for my recreational activities like playing game, reading, listening to music, watching movies.”

However, he pointed out that staying away from social media paid him rich dividends towards the end. Unlike others in his age group, Siddhant does not have any social media profile.

“I am very much social without social media,” the topper said, adding that social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter affect studies considerably.

Siddhant, who now wants to pursue Commerce, also said that he didn’t take private tuitions and instead relied on self-study. “I did not take any private tuitions, the school materials were enough for my preparation. My mother also taught me Mathematics and dad helped me in other subjects,” he said.

This year, the pass percentage of the Class X examination touched 91.1 per cent, a significant 4.40 per cent rise from last year.