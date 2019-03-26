I forgive students who broke into my house: JNU V-C

After claiming that a ‘few hundred’ students had broken into his residence, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said he has ‘forgiven’ the students and will not file any police complaint in this regard.

Starting a controversy last night, the VC said protesting students had marched into his home and ‘confined’ his wife who was home alone at the time, however, the student union and police denied any such claims and said that the gherao of the VC residence was part of the ‘Meet VC March’.

While last night's violent behavior by students in front my JNU residence is condemnable, neither me nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2019

JNUSU has been protesting since a week demanding the VC to “roll back anti-student and anti-poor” initiatives. Reportedly, 11 students are on hunger strike for 7 days now protesting against the online mode of examinations, differential fees for courses and delinking of MPhil and PhD.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) or Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB) to secure admission to the university has gone online form this year. The questions in the exam will be based on MCQs and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducted the same. The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “The time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”

There were reports of the application fee being increased by the university administration had refused the claims. The JNUSU maintained that the hike was roll-backed after their protest. Their claims are based on a leaked prospectus.

Meanwhile, the former JNUSU joint secretary Saurabh Sharma of the ABVP tweeted: “Hundreds of urban naxals present at residence of V-C, trying to sabotage the residence.”

A senior police officer, however, said: “It was a planned march from the spot of the hunger strike to the V-C’s house… they gheraoed it but did not break in.” “We haven’t got a written complaint from JNU V-C yet,” said Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO.