Hyderabad University to announce exam dates, admission details on May 7

After the University of Delhi (DU) has announced to change its academic calendar and extend the ongoing semester till May 15, as suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC), now the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will follow the lead. In an official statement, the UoH said that it will “finalise a modified academic calendar, including pending end-semester examinations and entrance exams for admitting new students to various programmes, after May 7.”

The central university is not focusing on virtual classes, however, provide online academic support to students. The varsity had also advanced the annual summer vacation for faculty members, which will now last until May 21. UoH had already taken a decision to extend the timelines for research students pursuing MPhil and PhD degrees.

The last date for submission of applications for new admissions to all programmes has been extended till May 22. Now, the varsity has said that it will try to align its efforts with the recommendations of the UGC panel.

The HRD Minister had unveiled the recommendations by the UGC panel on Wednesday. As per the recommendations, the varsities need to start the new session by September and resume classes for enrolled students by August. It also suggested holding exams for final year students only pass rest based on internal assessment. The universities, however, have the liberty to chose their own ‘innovate’ examination pattern and dates.

Apart from the UGC panel, the varsity also had its internal committees which prepared contingency plans. The university informed that it will give priority to research students working in experimental laboratories and the graduating batch of Master’s students.

“The plan is to stagger the return of students and complete semester work in phases in a manner that is empathetic to the current situation of students, even while ensuring that we do not compromise on the high academic standards of the University,” the varsity said in an official statement.

“As a central university that has students from all over the country, most of whom have gone back to their homes, the University is conscious of the fact that any resumption of the academic schedule must be preceded by the lifting of the lockdown across the country so that students can travel back to Hyderabad,” the official statement read.

