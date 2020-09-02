Hyderabad University final semester exams from September 16

The university had earlier decided to promote students based on continuous assessment formulae (Representational)

The University of Hyderabad will conduct its final semester exams for postgraduate students from September 16. The decision was taken after a meeting of a high-level committee headed by the two pro vice-chancellors, followed by a discussion with heads of department and deans of schools. The university will be holding its exams online.

Hyderabad University, however, is giving students an option. Those students who are unable to attend the exams from September 16, will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5, the university said in an official statement.

In an open letter, Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH wrote, “Adversity reveals the character of individuals and institutions. I am now coming back to you with another important decision that we have had to take for reasons beyond our control.”

The university had earlier decided to evaluate students based on an alternative mechanism, however, after the decision of the Supreme Court which states that no state or university can promote students without conducting exams, the varsity is holding exams.

“I am fully aware that this may cause some inconvenience and pose logistical challenges to some of the students who are now dispersed across different parts of the country. Let me assure you that the University administration, along with the academic leadership of various units, will come up with a range of flexible options for the online examination and see that we minimise the pain that this may cause students,” the V-C wrote.

“Please treat this as a course correction that the University is compelled to make for the benefit of our students who are among the best in the country and to ensure their bright futures. I am sure we will overcome all the ongoing crises we are facing as an institution and emerge even stronger and resilient, with the cooperation and support of all our stakeholders,” the letter read.

