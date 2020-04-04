Hyderabad University admissions open: Application form out, entrance exam from June 2

University of Hyderabad application form available at uohyd.ac.in (Representational image) University of Hyderabad application form available at uohyd.ac.in (Representational image)

Hyderabad University admissions 2021: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started its application process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level courses. Interested students can apply at the official website, uohyd.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 30. Irrespective of mode of admission, students will have to register.

Admission to most of the courses will be done on the basis of entrance exams. The exams are scheduled to be held at 38 centres across the country, however, exam will not be held at centres from where less than 200 applications are received. As per the official notification by the varsity, entrance exams will be held from June 2-6.

For several courses, no separate entrance will be held and admission will be granted on basis of marks obtained in the competitive exams. For admission to MCA courses, admission will be on the basis of NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to MTech courses will be through GATE. The admission to 5 year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) will be through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, MSc Biotechnology is through CEEB, conducted by JNU, New Delhi.

Nearly, 2400 seats being offered for admissions to 128 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 PhD programmes. Last Year University had offered 119 courses with intake of 2170. Meanwhile, the registration process at the Delhi University has been put on hold.

