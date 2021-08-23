Hyderabad University admissions 2021: Entrance test hall ticket released, exams from September 3

The University of Hyderabad has released the hall ticker for or its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year (AY) 2021-22. Applicants download the hall ticket from the official website – acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The entrance tests for various courses will be conducted from September 3 to September 5. The entrance exams will be held online/offline at 39 centres across the country. There are 2328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses.

This includes 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 MTech and 44 PhD programmes. The university will also offer three new courses this year onwards– MTech (Modelling and Simulation), MPA (Music) and a certificate course in publishing.

The admission to the Master’s in Computer Application (MCA) course will be based on NIMCET scores. The admission to the nine MTech courses will be through centralised counselling of MTech (CCMT) of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The admission to 5-year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) will be through the central seat allocation board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA will be done through CAT score; MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad and MTech (Modelling and Simulation) through GATE scores