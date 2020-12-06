Hyderabad school wins national inter-school Cryptic Crossword Contest

The team of V Krishna Sai Gayatri and Nellore Dharshita from the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad won the the grand finale of the eighth editions. Image source: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad emerged as the national champion of a pan-India inter-school crossword competition, CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest (CCCC 2020). The team of V Krishna Sai Gayatri and Nellore Dharshita from the city school won the the grand finale of the eighth editions, organisers said. Don Bosco Academy, Patna bagged the second prize this year followed by The Mother’s International School, New Delhi which was at the third spot. The school won the tournament last year also.

The teams from over 1,500 schools participated in the two-day competition held by the Patna-based civil society in online mode due to pandemic. “The teams from more than 1500 schools spread across 110 cities and towns in India first went through two preliminary stages at the end of which 40 school teams qualified for the two-day grand finale which began on Saturday,” the release mentioned. The grand finale was held through Zoom meeting with eight qualified teams.

Col Deepak Gopinath (retd), Ramki Krishnan, Satyen Nabar, globally renowned crossword enthusiasts were some of the dignitaries present at the finale.

The Limca Book of Records has acknowledged the event as the biggest of-its-kind in the country.

