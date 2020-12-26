Hundreds of students participate in ABVP’s 66th virtual national conference

The 66th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was inaugurated in Nagpur on Friday. Nearly one-and-a-half lakh students, professors and social workers participated in this virtual national conference held at 4,000 places across the country. Students of various educational institutions, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University also took part in the conference.

Abhishek Tandon state president of ABVP Delhi said, “We have continued the dialogue through digital sessions this session. Today, hundreds of students from Delhi had a meaningful dialogue in the conference through virtual mediums and discussed on education and current situation.”

“So being the leading student organisation in the field of education, we have explored new opportunities and gave meaningful communication about education. Through this program, the students were inspired to move ahead with the coordination of traditional and modern knowledge, we hope that the present generation will take the country forward by organising itself in the changed circumstances,” state president said.