Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Hundreds of DU students march demanding rollback of FYUP

"This failure of FYUP is not just on the level of implementation, but corruption on the level of principle. The government is telling us that education is no more for the people, but for profits," said Abhigyan, Delhi AISA president.

Du students conduct march, demanding the rollback of FYUPThe FYUP has been implemented under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Delhi University. (Representative image. Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Various Delhi University (DU) students today protested in the national capital, demanding rollback of the FYUP (four year undergraduate programme), All India Student Association (AISA) said in a statement. The march against DU’s decision was organsied by AISA.

DU Dual Degree |With Delhi University Executive Council debating on dual degrees, here’s what students think

During the march, students demanded rollback of the FYUP, addition of English to AEC options, non-dilution of courses and putting a stop to fee hike, association said. “Hundreds of first-year DU students gathered in the North Campus in response to AISA’s call for a march against FYUP,” the statement said.

The FYUP has been implemented under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Delhi University.

In the new course structure, credit scores have been introduced for every course, and students will have the option to pursue either a three-year honours course or four years honours course with or without research.

Read |As DU colleges allot hostels on the basis of CUET score, many students feel left out

“This fight against FYUP is a decisive fight for the nature and spirit of education in the country,” claimed N Sachin, a DU professor, who also spoke on the status of public education under the Modi government during the march.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 18:54 IST
