Panjab University’s Human rights centre begins special lecture series

DC Ajit Balaji Joshi during the interaction at Panjab University on Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) DC Ajit Balaji Joshi during the interaction at Panjab University on Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

A special lecture series for the new session began at the Centre for Human Rights and Duties (CHRD) at Panjab University on Friday where Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi delivered the keynote address on the ramifications of technology in digital age.

Joshi spoke about the use of technology in the contemporary digital revolution and stressed upon the use of social media for advocacy and to bridge the gap between “haves and have-nots”. He said technology should be used to benefit the underprivileged, differently-abled and marginalised sections of society, adding that Indians were in dire need of a “digital detox” due to the overuse of social media.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar also addressed students on the need for inclusive growth for young minds to take part in research and for holistic contribution to society. He said even though technology, on the one hand, had increased the connect, on the other, it had reduced physical contact. The V-C shared his vision for the university in the field of artificial intelligence, cyber security and for establishing a disability resource centre to address the needs of differently abled students. He finished his lecture by applauding the innovative mobile application, E-blood, created by Maneet, a student of the centre.

