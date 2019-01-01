Toggle Menu
Huge gap between demands and allocations for HRD’s higher education department: Parliamenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/huge-gap-between-demands-and-allocations-for-hrds-higher-education-department-parliament-5517995/

Huge gap between demands and allocations for HRD’s higher education department: Parliament

HRD higher education department should review its overall mechanism right from making the proposed demand till the final expenditure is incurred and also assess the impact thereof, said the Parliamentary panel. It also said that the allocation for central universities is inadequate.

HRD Ministry fund allocation, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of HRD, Parliament, higher education funds, higher education department Ministry of HRD, MHRD higher education fund, MHRD higher education department, central university fund allocation, Parliament to HRD, education news, indian express
Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

There is a huge gap between the projected demands and actual allocations made for the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry’s higher education department, a parliamentary committee has pointed out.

“There is a huge gap between projected demands and actual allocations made for the department. Moreover, this reduced allocation of funds do not match with the objectives of expansion and growth of the higher education sector in the country and this would also defeat the endeavour to bring excellence in higher education,” the committee said in its report which was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

“The department should reconsider or review its overall mechanism right from making the proposed demand till the final expenditure is incurred and also assess the impact thereof in so far as the implementation of various schemes is concerned,” it added.

The committee also noted that the allocation for central universities is inadequate as compared to their infrastructure, faculty and number of students enrolled.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android