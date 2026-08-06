HTET 2026 Result released at htet.eapplynow.com; check steps to download

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) Result 2026 on its official website – htet.eapplynow.com. The HTET final answer key 2026 is also available for all three papers at the above-mentioned portal. Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2026 can download their scorecard by entering their login credentials – Registration Number and Date of birth (DOB).

Along with the result, HTET has also released the final answer key after careful consideration of all the objections received on the provisional answer key, which was released on July 6. Candidates who have qualified the HTET 2026 will be eligible to apply for the teaching positions in government schools across Haryana based on their qualifying marks.