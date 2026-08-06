HTET 2026 Result released at htet.eapplynow.com; check steps to download

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) Result 2026 on its official website – htet.eapplynow.com. The HTET final answer key 2026 is also available for all three papers at the above-mentioned portal. Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2026 can download their scorecard by entering their login credentials – Registration Number and Date of birth (DOB).
Along with the result, HTET has also released the final answer key after careful consideration of all the objections received on the provisional answer key, which was released on July 6. Candidates who have qualified the HTET 2026 will be eligible to apply for the teaching positions in government schools across Haryana based on their qualifying marks.
As per the prescribed qualifying criteria, candidates belonging to the general category and those who appeared for the HTET 2026 from states other than Haryana need to score at least 90 marks out of the total 150 marks, i.e. 60%. Reserved category candidates possessing a Haryana domicile need to score 82 marks or 55%.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to easily download their respective HTET 2026 result from the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website for HTET 2026 – ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the active link titled ‘To View Result’.
Step 3: Click on it to get redirected to the HTET login page.
Step 4: On the login page, enter your Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of birth (DOB) and select your level name.
Step 5: Submit the details to download for HTET 2026 scorecard.
Step 6: Save the HTET 2026 result PDF file for future reference.
The HTET 2026 was conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026 across various test centres in Haryana. The exam was carried out offline in pen-and-paper format in different shifts for all three papers. This year, a total of 2,33,294 candidates registered for the exam, including 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men. The PGT examination was conducted at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates, while the TGT exam was held for a total of 1,19,141 candidates at 383 centres. The PRT examination was carried out at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates.