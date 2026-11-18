The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the examination schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. According to the official notification, the board will conduct the examination for all three levels on December 26 and 27.

The board issued Notification No. 25/2026 on November 17, confirming the examination dates and shift timings for candidates appearing for Level 1 (Primary Teacher), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level 3 (Post Graduate Teacher).

As per the schedule, the Level 3 examination will be conducted on December 26, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The Level 2 examination is scheduled for December 27, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the Level 1 examination will take place on the same day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.