The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has announced the examination schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. According to the official notification, the board will conduct the examination for all three levels on December 26 and 27.
The board issued Notification No. 25/2026 on November 17, confirming the examination dates and shift timings for candidates appearing for Level 1 (Primary Teacher), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level 3 (Post Graduate Teacher).
As per the schedule, the Level 3 examination will be conducted on December 26, from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The Level 2 examination is scheduled for December 27, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the Level 1 examination will take place on the same day from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
BSEH will conduct each examination for two hours and 30 minutes.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in schools in Haryana.
Level 1 is for candidates seeking eligibility for Primary Teacher (PRT) positions, covering Classes 1 to 5. Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions, covering Classes 6 to 8, while Level 3 is for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions, covering Classes 9 to 12.
Candidates appearing for the examination should check the schedule applicable to their respective levels and make arrangements accordingly.
The November 17 notification announces the HTET examination dates and timings but does not specify the HTET 2026 admit card release date.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in, for updates on admit cards, examination centres and other instructions.