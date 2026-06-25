HTET 2026 Exam City Slip Out: Over 2.3 lakh to apply on July 4 and 5

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the examination city information for candidates appearing in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. Candidates can check their allotted exam city through the official website, bseh.org.in. Admit cards will be issued separately at a later stage.

According to Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad, a total of 2,33,294 candidates will appear for the examination, which will be conducted across 383 centres in Haryana on July 4 and 5, 2026. The board has also held a virtual meeting with District Education Officers to review arrangements and ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The Level 3 (PGT) examination will be held on July 4 in the evening session, with 73,091 candidates registered. The Level 2 (TGT) examination is scheduled for July 5 in the morning session and will see 1,19,141 candidates appearing. The Level 1 (PRT) examination will be conducted on July 5 in the evening session for 41,062 candidates.