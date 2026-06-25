HTET 2026 Exam City Slip Out: Over 2.3 lakh to apply on July 4 and 5

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the examination city information for candidates appearing in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. Candidates can check their allotted exam city through the official website, bseh.org.in. Admit cards will be issued separately at a later stage.
According to Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad, a total of 2,33,294 candidates will appear for the examination, which will be conducted across 383 centres in Haryana on July 4 and 5, 2026. The board has also held a virtual meeting with District Education Officers to review arrangements and ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
The Level 3 (PGT) examination will be held on July 4 in the evening session, with 73,091 candidates registered. The Level 2 (TGT) examination is scheduled for July 5 in the morning session and will see 1,19,141 candidates appearing. The Level 1 (PRT) examination will be conducted on July 5 in the evening session for 41,062 candidates.
The board has announced a series of anti-cheating measures. Special flying squads will monitor examination centres, while each centre will have one representative appointed by the board and one administrative or Gazetted officer deputed by the district administration.
HBSE Secretary Munish Sharma said district authorities have been instructed to establish control rooms from July 3 to July 5. These control rooms will remain in constant coordination with the board headquarters and submit reports on inspection activities during the examination period.
Candidates with benchmark disabilities and visually impaired candidates will be provided 20 minutes of compensatory time per hour, amounting to 50 minutes of additional time for the examination. Female candidates will be allowed to wear only a mangalsutra, bindi and sindoor, while other jewellery items such as rings, chains and earrings will not be permitted. Sikh candidates will be allowed to carry articles of faith.
The board has also directed officials to regularly verify the functioning of CCTV cameras, videography systems, biometric attendance devices and jammers. All examination personnel, including observers, camera operators and biometric staff, must carry valid photo identity cards while on duty.