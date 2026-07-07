HTET 2026: BSEH releases provisional answer keys at htet.eapplynow.com

The state-level teacher eligibility test was held over two days — July 4 and July 5

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 for all three levels — PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3). The answer key is available on the official BSEH website and on htet.eapplynow.com; candidates can access it by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The state-level teacher eligibility test was held over two days — July 4 and July 5.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so online till 5 pm on July 9, 2026. Each objection must be submitted with the prescribed fee, which will be refunded if the challenge is found valid upon review. Objections received after the deadline or through any offline mode will not be entertained. Once all objections have been examined, BSEH will release the final answer key, which will subsequently be used to prepare the HTET result.