HTET 2026: BSEH releases provisional answer keys at htet.eapplynow.com

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 for all three levels — PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3). The answer key is available on the official BSEH website and on htet.eapplynow.com; candidates can access it by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The state-level teacher eligibility test was held over two days — July 4 and July 5.
Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so online till 5 pm on July 9, 2026. Each objection must be submitted with the prescribed fee, which will be refunded if the challenge is found valid upon review. Objections received after the deadline or through any offline mode will not be entertained. Once all objections have been examined, BSEH will release the final answer key, which will subsequently be used to prepare the HTET result.
Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates need to visit the official BSEH or HTET website.
Step 2: Click on the HTET Answer Key 2025 link. They must then select their exam level — PRT, TGT, or PGT.
Step 3: Then log in using their registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: After this, the answer key PDF will appear on the screen and can be downloaded and saved for future reference.
Candidates are advised to cross-check their responses against the provisional key to estimate their probable scores ahead of the official result declaration.
In the examination, 2,33,294 candidates appeared for HTET, with 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men. The PGT examination was conducted at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates, while the TGT exam was held with 1,19,141 candidates appearing at 383 centres. The PRT examination was held at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates.
For the secure conduct of the exam, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure HTET is conducted transparently and fairly on the lines of the state’s Common Eligibility Test (CET).
A state-level control room was set up at the BSEH headquarters to monitor the examination, while district- and headquarters-level flying squads were deployed. CCTV cameras were installed at all examination centres, and ambulance services remained available for medical emergencies.