Monday, Dec 19, 2022

HTET 2022 results declared at bseh.org.in

A total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, 1,88,083 candidates were females, 73,301 were male candidates and five were transgender candidates.

BSEH HTET 2022: The exam was conducted on December 3 and 4

HTET 2022: The Board of Education Haryana, Bhiwani today declared results for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for levels 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— bseh.org.in.

In level 1 (PRT), a total of 15.83 per cent candidates, in the second level (TGT) 16.46 per cent candidates and 9.85 per cent candidates in level 3 (PGT) passed the exam. The exam was conducted on December 3 and 4.

Chairperson of the board, VP Yadav while announcing the results said that a total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, 1,88,083 candidates were females, 73,301 were male candidates and five were transgender candidates.

At level one, 2614 men and 5389 women qualified the exam out of the total 50,549. At level two, 7394 men and 13,668 women candidates passed, of the total 1,27,969 candidates. And, at level three 2403 men and 5759 women candidates qualified the test.

Candidates will be able to download their response sheets from the website at prescribed fee on December 21. The final answer key has been uploaded on the website.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:52:00 pm
