Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

HTET 2022: BSEH to release OMR sheets tomorrow; here’s how to check

HTET Result 2022: The OMR sheets will be available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in. Result for HTET 2022 was released on December 19.

HTET 2022, HTET 2022 result, HTET 2022 OMR sheetsHTET 2022 exam was successfully conducted on December 3 and 4. (Representative image. Express photo)

HTET 2022: The Board of Education Haryana, Bhiwani announced that the OMR sheets for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for levels 1, 2 and 3 will be declared tomorrow, i.e. December 20. The OMR sheets will be available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

The results for HTET 2022 were released on December 19, for the exams that were successfully conducted on December 3 and 4.

HTET Result 2022: How to download OMR sheets

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for HTET OMR sheets.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: Once the candidate is logged in, the OMR sheet will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the OMR sheets for future reference.

This year, a total of 2,61,389 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, 1,88,083 candidates were females, 73,301 were male candidates and five were transgender candidates.

In this year’s results, in level 1 (PRT), a total of 15.83 per cent candidates, in the second level (TGT) 16.46 per cent candidates and 9.85 per cent candidates in level 3 (PGT) passed the exam. At level one, 2614 men and 5389 women qualified the exam out of the total 50,549. At level two, 7394 men and 13,668 women candidates passed, of the total 1,27,969 candidates. And, at level three 2403 men and 5759 women candidates qualified the test.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:16:59 pm
