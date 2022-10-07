scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

MHT CET 2022: Provisional allotment list to release soon, steps to check

MHT CET 2022: Candidates can find the provisional allotment list at the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022, Provisional allotment list, MHT CET 2022 list, MHT CETMHT CET 2022: The provisional allotment list will be available on the home page of the official website. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will today release the provisional allotment list for MHT CET 2022. Candidates can find the list at the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.

Read |MHT CET 2022: Over 1.3 lakh students register for engineering admissions this year

This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were successfully held from August 12 till August 20 in an online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

MHT CET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list 

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for provisional allotment list available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth to log in, if needed.

Step 4: The list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

This year, in the PCM group, this year, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group.

A total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much higher than last year’s number of registrations (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared for the exams this year.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:04:12 am
