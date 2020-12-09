HSNC University sets up school of data science for undergraduate level

HSNC University, Mumbai, also aims to start a postgraduate degree programme in data science in the near future. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

HSNC University on Wednesday said it has set up a school of data science and business analytics for the undergraduate level to address the contemporary needs of industry and equip learners with the latest technological solutions and skills.

With this course, HSNC University claims to have become the first university that offers such an opportunity at the undergraduate level, according to a statement.

The courses will include both theory and modern applications of Data Science and Business analytics and are structured to provide in-depth knowledge as well as skills necessary for employability of students.

HSNC University is a cluster university comprising prominent colleges in Mumbai including HR College of Commerce and Economics, Kishinchand Chellaram College, and Bombay Teachers’ Training College.

“HSNC University, Mumbai, also aims to start a postgraduate degree programme in data science in the near future. The master’s programme will help the students learn research and analytical skills in more details,” KC College principal and HSNC University senior dean Hemlata Bagla said.

