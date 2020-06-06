Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check result online

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check result online (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Representational Image) Assam HSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check result online (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Representational Image)

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will release the results of HSLC or class 10 examinations today at 9 am. The merit list and score card will be available on the official government websites, such as results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. The results for the respective examination can also be accessed at examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

As per a report, around 3.58 lakh students from the state had appeared in class 10 exams. Meanwhile, SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati had earlier stated that students can download their marksheets, while the hard copy of the same will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state.

The re-evaluation process will commence from June 8. The students who are not satisfied with their score can apply for re-evaluation. The online application window will be opened till June 22.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2020: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2020: How to check on phone The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has last year introduced an application from which the students can check their result online. The students have to download an app named ‘SEBA Results 2020’ from Google Play store. The application is only available for android users. SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2020: How to download the app? Step 1: Go to Google App Store Step 2: Search for SEBA result app Step 3: After downloading, log-in using your respective registration number Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference. SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2020: How to check via SMS The result can also be checked via SMS. Students will be required to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766. Meanwhile, the results of Higher Secondary examination can be expected by June 25. However, an official confirmation is awaited

