Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon at these websites

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2020 today. Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam this year. The class 10 exam results will be available today at 9 am. Once released, the students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

The students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register. The students can also check their result on the official SEBA app, which is available on Google Play. To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here

SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati told indianexpress.com that students can download their marksheets from the official websites, however, the hard copy of the HSLC exam mark sheets will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state.

The re-evaluation process will commence from June 8. The students who are not satisfied with their score can apply for re-evaluation. The online application window will be opened till June 22.