Saturday, June 06, 2020
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon at these websites

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates at sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in: Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the results will be available today at 9 am. Get updates here

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2020 8:29:51 am
Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 declared Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 Live: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2020 today. Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam this year. The class 10 exam results will be available today at 9 am. Once released, the students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

READ | How to check HSLC 10th result 2020 

The students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register. The students can also check their result on the official SEBA app, which is available on Google Play. To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here 

SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati told indianexpress.com that students can download their marksheets from the official websites, however, the hard copy of the HSLC exam mark sheets will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state.

The re-evaluation process will commence from June 8. The students who are not satisfied with their score can apply for re-evaluation. The online application window will be opened till June 22.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be available shortly, check these websites 

08:22 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Pass percentage last year

The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result is 60.23 per cent. The topper is Meghashree Bora, who has secured 594 marks this year

08:20 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Assam Board 12th result on June 25

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination on June 25. The results will be available at the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in

08:16 (IST)06 Jun 2020
08:14 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Well wishers post inspirational messages

Well wishers have posted motivational messages for those who have not been able to score well

08:14 (IST)06 Jun 2020
HSLC evaluation process completed by April 27

The evaluation process of class 10 examination was completed by April 27. The results will be announced today, following which it will be available at websites

08:11 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Strict measures taken to prevent cheating

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

08:10 (IST)06 Jun 2020
How to check on phone?

Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –

Step 1: Go to Google App Store

Step 2: Click on the application, find SEBA result

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

08:06 (IST)06 Jun 2020
How many candidates appeared in HSLC

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27

08:06 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Re-evaluation to begin on June 8

The candidates who are not satisifed with their score can apply for re-evaluation from June 8. The online application window for re-valuation will be opened from June 8 to 22. The candidates can apply through the website- sebaonline.org.

08:03 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Students to get marksheets later

SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati speaking to indianexpress.com had stated that students can download their marksheets, while the hard copy of the class 10 mark sheets will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state

07:59 (IST)06 Jun 2020
About Assam Board (SEBA)

Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state

07:58 (IST)06 Jun 2020
HSLC Result 2020 via mobile app

The students can also check result via SEBA app, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.

07:54 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Where to check

Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also view their results at other websites such as results.sebaonline.org , examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

07:52 (IST)06 Jun 2020
How to check via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

07:49 (IST)06 Jun 2020
07:47 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Websites to check results

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

07:44 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Assam HSLC Result today

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrasa examinations on Saturday, June 6 at 9 am

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Last year, 3.4 lakh had appeared for the exam Assam HSLC exam of which 48,599 cleared the exam with distinction and first division and a star. The overall pass percentage was 60.23 per cent. While boys had a better pass percentage of 62/69, girls scored a pass percentage of 57.99 per cent.

Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12 examination this year, the results will be declared on June 25 at 9 am.

