Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced soon at these websites

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2020 today. Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam this year. The class 10 exam results will be available today at 9 am. Once released, the students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.
The students can register with indianexpress.com to get their results as well. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register. The students can also check their result on the official SEBA app, which is available on Google Play. To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.
SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati told indianexpress.com that students can download their marksheets from the official websites, however, the hard copy of the HSLC exam mark sheets will be sent to respective schools after the lockdown is lifted in the state.
The re-evaluation process will commence from June 8. The students who are not satisfied with their score can apply for re-evaluation. The online application window will be opened till June 22.
The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result is 60.23 per cent. The topper is Meghashree Bora, who has secured 594 marks this year
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination on June 25. The results will be available at the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 10 result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The evaluation process of class 10 examination was completed by April 27. The results will be announced today, following which it will be available at websites
The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.
Students can also check the result through the SEBA result app. The mobile-based is available on Google Play. Students will have to download the app and follow these steps –
Step 1: Go to Google App Store
Step 2: Click on the application, find SEBA result
Step 3: Log-in using the registration number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27
Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state
The students can also check result via SEBA app, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also view their results at other websites such as results.sebaonline.org , examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrasa examinations on Saturday, June 6 at 9 am