Wednesday, July 13, 2022

HSEE 2022: IIT Madras releases hall ticket for entrance test; how to download

HSEE 2022: The entrance exam will be conducted on July 31. Applicants can download the hall ticket at the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
July 13, 2022 5:51:37 pm
Candidates belonging to the General, GEN-EWS and OBC category must secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the admit cards for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022. Applicants can download the hall ticket at the official website – hsee.iitm.ac.in 

Read |CUET-PG 2022 registration, application correction deadline extended

The entrance exam will be conducted on July 31. Students who qualify HSEE can take admissions to any of the two humanities courses offered by the department – Integrated MA in Development Studies and Integrated MA in English Studies.

HSEE 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – hsee.iitm.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Also read |Savitribai Phule Pune University extends applications deadline with late fee

HSEE 2022 will have two parts: Part I and Part II. The syllabus for Part I consists of English (25 per cent marks), analytical and quantitative ability (25 per cent marks), and General Studies (in four sub-parts; 50 per cent marks). Part II involves essay writing.

Candidates belonging to the General, GEN-EWS and OBC category must secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories must secure a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. 

 

