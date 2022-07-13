HSEE 2022: IIT Madras releases hall ticket for entrance test; how to download

July 13, 2022 5:51:37 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the admit cards for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022. Applicants can download the hall ticket at the official website – hsee.iitm.ac.in
The entrance exam will be conducted on July 31. Students who qualify HSEE can take admissions to any of the two humanities courses offered by the department – Integrated MA in Development Studies and Integrated MA in English Studies.
HSEE 2022: How to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website – hsee.iitm.ac.in
Step 2: Click on admit card link
Step 3: Enter the required information
Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card
HSEE 2022 will have two parts: Part I and Part II. The syllabus for Part I consists of English (25 per cent marks), analytical and quantitative ability (25 per cent marks), and General Studies (in four sub-parts; 50 per cent marks). Part II involves essay writing.
Candidates belonging to the General, GEN-EWS and OBC category must secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories must secure a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination.
