HSCAP second allotment list 2020: Here’s how to check, documents needed

HSCAP second allotment list 2020: The General Education Department, Kerala has released the second allotment list for admission to class 11 at the Higher Secondary Admissions portal (HSCAP). Candidates can check the list at hscap.kerala.gov.in. This is the second list and in case any seats are left vacant, the third list will also be released.

Students who made it through the cut-off will be eligible to take admission based on merit. Those who accept the allotted seats will have to pay a fee and reserve their seats. Merit is based on SSC or class 10 board exam results.

Through this process, students will get seats to schools based all across the state including 2,077 higher secondary, 818 government, 846 government-aided schools, 361 private schools, and 52 residential or technical schools.

HSCAP Kerala trail allotment 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘second allotment list’

Step 3: Enter details and check result

HSCAP Kerala trail allotment 2020: Documents

— Class 10 mark sheet, certificate

— School leaving certificate

— Identification proof

— Residential proof

— Reservation documents if any

Selected candidates along with their parents will have to report to the respective school. The time, date, and other details will be available in the candidate login. Students need to carry their original certificates for verification. The details on documents will be mentioned in the prospectus. No admission will be granted without the verification of documents. As per the official data, 4,76,046 students had applied for admission to 2,80,212 seats.

