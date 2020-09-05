HSCAP Kerala trail allotment 2020 released

Kerala +1 trial allotment result 2020 available at hscap.kerala.gov.in (Representational image)

HSCAP Kerala trail allotment 2020: The Higher Secondary Admission trial allotment results for admission to plus one or class 11 is out at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The edit option is available and candidates can make changes, if any till September 8, 5 pm. As per the official notice, allotment received on the basis of false information will be cancelled.

In case a seat is available in any school after the first list, the second list will be released. Through this, seats are filled in 2,077 higher secondary, 818 government, and 846 government-aided schools. Further, 361 private schools and 52 residential or technical schools across the state also enroll through the process. The allotment results were expected by August 25, however, the process got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HSCAP Kerala trail allotment 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala plus one allotment list’

Step 3: Enter details and check result

In the case of candidates who have not created their log-in yet, they can check the trial result using the ‘create candidate login’ link.

Candidates are selected on the basis of merit. In class 10 or Kerala SSLC result, of the 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, 98.82 per cent cleared the SSLC exam this year, highest in five years.

