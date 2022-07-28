scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results date and time

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results: Candidates have time till 5 pm of July 31 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made by clicking on the “Edit Application” in the candidate login at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:13:10 pm
HSCAP, trial allotment results 2022The final confirmation should be made on or before July 31 2022, 5 pm. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has announced that the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions will be published on July 29 at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results for the allotments from the admission gateway of the General Education Department of Kerala — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. 

Candidates should remember that the allotments are solely based on the admission criteria mentioned in the prospectus.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link got “Higher Secondary Admission:.

Step 3: You will be directed towards “Candidate Login- SWS”.

Step 4: Log in using your id and password, and click on “Trial Results” option.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.

In order to check the trial allotments, one could also ask for assistance from the help desk opened in nearby government or aided schools.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of July 31 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made by clicking on the “Edit Application” in the candidate login. The final confirmation should be made on or before July 31 2022 at 5 pm. It should be noted that this will be the last opportunity to make any changes in the application.

