HSCAP Kerala Plus One second allotment list 2021 released, here’s how to check

HSCAP Kerala second allotment list 2021: The Directorate of General Education of Kerala, DGE today released the HSCAP Kerala Plus One second allotment list 2021 at its official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. The department had earlier released the first allotment list.

As per the Kerala Class 11 admission schedule released by the department, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18. The last date to withdraw from the admission process is November 25.

Kerala plus one admission 2021: How to check name in the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment List’

Step 3: In the new window, check your name and details.

In the first allotment list, a total of 4,65,219 candidates had applied for 2,71,136 seats. As many as 2,18,418 seats were allotted for 52,718 vacancies.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.