HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list 2021 to release tomorrow

HSCAP Kerala first allotment list 2021: The Directorate of General Education of Kerala, DGE will release the HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list 2021 at its official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in on September 23. The list will be available from 9 am onwards.

Earlier the Kerala plus one first allotment list was scheduled to release today but was postponed due to technical issues in the website.

Kerala plus one admission 2020: How to check name in the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment List’

Step 3: In the new window, check your name and details.

As per the Kerala Class 11 admission schedule released by the department, the Kerala plus one main allotment will be completed by October 18. The last date to withdraw from the admission process is November 25. The department had earlier released the trial allotment list on September 13.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.