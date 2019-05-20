HSCAP Kerala Plus one allotment result 2019 declared: First list released, how to check

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019: The Single Window System for Higher Secondary Admissions, Kerala has released the trial allotment results for allotment of seats in plus one (class 11) for Kerala-based schools. Interested can check their result at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The seats are allotted by the Higher Secondary Centralised Allotment Process (HSCAP) 2019. The second trial allotment list will be released in the third week of June, 2019. If seats remain vacant then the third list will be also be released.

HSCAP Kerala Plus one trial allotment result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, kscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘trial result’ on the left-hand side panel

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will appear

The admission for Kerala Plus one will begin from last week of June 2019. The classes will begin in the third week of June 2019. HSCAP will declare the second allotment list once the admission process in the first allotment list is going to complete. Last year, in the first round, the board had allotted 47,289 seats to eligible candidates.

As per reports, 4.99 lakh students had applied for plus one admission. Of these, as many as 4,34,816 were from SSLC, 48,728 from CBSE and 4.605 from ICSE board. The result for class 10 CBSE, CICSE and Kerala board have already been declared.

In the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2019, a total of 4,31,762 students have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 98.11 per cent which is nearly two per cent higher than previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.