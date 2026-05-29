HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions 2026: Directorate opens application at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2026: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has launched the online application process for Plus One admissions for the 2026–27 academic year through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) portal. The registration process commenced on May 25, 2026, and will remain open until June 3, 2026. Eligible students can apply and access all details at the official portal – hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Class 11 admissions are carried out under the single-window system known as Ekajalakam, where students can select their preferred schools and streams online. Seat allotment is prepared mainly based on Class 10th marks and the reservation criteria.

Students who have passed the SSLC examination or an equivalent exam can apply online for Plus One admission in government and aided higher secondary schools across the state. Admissions are merit-based on the Weighted Grade Point Average (WGPA) from SSLC or equivalent Class 10 exams, including bonus points and reservations. Students can apply for Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams with 45 subject combinations.