HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions 2026: Directorate opens application at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2026: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has launched the online application process for Plus One admissions for the 2026–27 academic year through the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) portal. The registration process commenced on May 25, 2026, and will remain open until June 3, 2026. Eligible students can apply and access all details at the official portal – hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala Class 11 admissions are carried out under the single-window system known as Ekajalakam, where students can select their preferred schools and streams online. Seat allotment is prepared mainly based on Class 10th marks and the reservation criteria.
Students who have passed the SSLC examination or an equivalent exam can apply online for Plus One admission in government and aided higher secondary schools across the state. Admissions are merit-based on the Weighted Grade Point Average (WGPA) from SSLC or equivalent Class 10 exams, including bonus points and reservations. Students can apply for Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams with 45 subject combinations.
Students can follow these steps to apply for Plus One admissions:
Step 1: Visit the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “CREATE CANDIDATE LOGIN-SWS” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter their Class 10 scheme details – SSLC, CBSE, ICSE, or THSLC, along with their register number, year of passing, and a valid mobile number in the required fields
Step 4: After logging in, students must fill in personal details, contact and residence information, and bonus point details for extracurricular achievements such as NCC, NSS, Scouts, or Sports.
Step 5: Select preferred schools and streams, review the application
Step 6: Click on submit
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference
Students should keep all required documents ready before applying, including SSLC mark details, Aadhaar or identity proof, community certificate if applicable, income certificate if required, and bonus certificates for extra-curricular achievements.
The trial allotment result will be released on June 8, 2026, followed by the first main allotment on June 15. The second and third allotment rounds are expected by late June 2026. Plus One classes are scheduled to commence on July 2, 2026.