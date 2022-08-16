HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment 2022 results released; here’s how to check

August 16, 2022 12:58:49 pm
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2022 results: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala today announced the second allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check their results for the allotments at the admission gateway of the General Education Department of Kerala — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.
The first allotment list was released on July 29 in which as many as 1,09,001 students have received first choice for seat allotment.
HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2022 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link got “Higher Secondary Admission:.
Step 3: You will be directed towards “Candidate Login- SWS”.
Step 4: Log in using your id and password, and click on “Second Results” option.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.
In order to check the second allotments, one could also ask for assistance from the help desk opened in nearby government or aided schools.
Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 17 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made by clicking on the “Edit Application” in the candidate login. The final confirmation should be made on or before August 17 at 5 pm. It should be noted that this will be the last opportunity to make any changes in the application. The third allotment list will be released on August 22.
