HSCAP Kerala first allotment list 2020 released, here’s what’s next

Students will be given admission based on the list. (Express photo by Oinam Anand.)

HSCAP Kerala first allotment list 2020: The Government of Kerala has released the result of the first Higher Secondary Admission at its official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. A total of 4,76,046 students applied for admission to 2,80,212 seats. A total of 2,225,22 students have been allotted seats and only 57,878 seats are left vacant, as per the official notice.

Through the process, candidates will get admission to plus one or class 11. Those who have been allotted a seat will have to pay a fee to reserve it else it would be released in the second allotment list, if any. Selected candidates along with their parents will have to report to the respective school. The time, date, and other details will be available in the candidate login. Students need to carry their original certificates for verification.

HSCAP Kerala first allotment list 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on candidate login

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

The allotment results were expected by August 25, however, the process got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates are selected on the basis of merit. In class 10 or Kerala SSLC result, of the 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, 98.82 per cent cleared the SSLC exam this year, highest in five years.

