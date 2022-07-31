HSCAP Kerala +1 trial allotment date extended till Monday; check details

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has extended the deadline for the trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. This announcement comes a few days after the DGE Kerala announced the results for trial allotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check their results for the allotments from the admission gateway of the General Education Department of Kerala — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, candidates had time till 5 pm of July 31 to make corrections or changes and then make the final confirmation. However, that has now been extended till 5 pm of August 1 (Monday), i.e. tomorrow.

The official website states candidates now have time till 5 pm of August 1 for correction or updating of the application form. (File image)

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link got “Higher Secondary Admission:.

Step 3: You will be directed towards “Candidate Login- SWS”.

Step 4: Log in using your id and password, and click on “Trial Results” option.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.

This year, as many as 1,09,001 students have received first choice for seat allotment. Around 80,000 applications were received from the Malappuram district out of which only 34,517 applicants received allotment. While there are 3,00,960 available seats, a total of 4,71,039 applications were received.

Candidates should remember that in order to check the trial allotments, they can also ask for assistance from the help desk opened in nearby government or aided schools.