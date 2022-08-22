scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

HSCAP Kerala +1 Third Allotment 2022 results declared; how to check

In the third list, 99.61 per cet students have been allotted the seats. A total of 295118 seats were allotted out of which 78085 got fresh allotment and 51208 got higher option.

HSCAP +1 resultCandidates have time till 5 pm of August 24 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Third Allotment 2022 results: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala today announced the thirdallotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check their results for the allotments at the admission gateway of the General Education Department of Kerala — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. 

In the third list, 99.61 per cet students have been allotted the seats. A total of 295118 seats were allotted out of which 78085 got fresh allotment and 51208 got higher option.

KEAM |KEAM 2022 provisional category list released; raise objections till August 23

The first allotment list was released on July 29 in which as many as 1,09,001 students have received first choice for seat allotment. The second allotment list was released on August 16. 

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 3rd Allotment 2022 results: How to check

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link got “Higher Secondary Admission:.

Step 3: You will be directed towards “Candidate Login- SWS”.

Step 4: Log in using your id and password, and click on “Third Results” option.

Advertisement

Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.

In order to check the third allotments, one could also ask for assistance from the help desk opened in nearby government or aided schools.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 24 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made by clicking on the “Edit Application” in the candidate login. The final confirmation should be made on or before August 24 at 5 pm. It should be noted that this will be the last opportunity to make any changes in the application.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:56:36 am
Next Story

Chennai Corporation issues orders to stop construction of over 2,000 unauthorised buildings

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement