HSCAP Kerala +1 Third Allotment 2022 results declared; how to check

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Third Allotment 2022 results: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala today announced the thirdallotment for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. Candidates can check their results for the allotments at the admission gateway of the General Education Department of Kerala — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.
In the third list, 99.61 per cet students have been allotted the seats. A total of 295118 seats were allotted out of which 78085 got fresh allotment and 51208 got higher option.
The first allotment list was released on July 29 in which as many as 1,09,001 students have received first choice for seat allotment. The second allotment list was released on August 16.
HSCAP Kerala Plus One 3rd Allotment 2022 results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link got “Higher Secondary Admission:.
Step 3: You will be directed towards “Candidate Login- SWS”.
Step 4: Log in using your id and password, and click on “Third Results” option.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Download and save for future reference.
In order to check the third allotments, one could also ask for assistance from the help desk opened in nearby government or aided schools.
Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 24 to check their results and corrections or changes could be made by clicking on the “Edit Application” in the candidate login. The final confirmation should be made on or before August 24 at 5 pm. It should be noted that this will be the last opportunity to make any changes in the application.
