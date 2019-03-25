HSC, SSC exam: Maximum cases of cheating reported from Aurangabad, Latur divisions

While there were no major incidents of cheating or copying during the recently concluded Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certification (SSC) examinations, a maximum number of such cases were reported from Aurangabad and Latur divisions this year.

A total of 17 lakh students had taken the SSC examinations and 14.91 lakh students took the Class XII exams that were conducted between February and March this year. Of the total 230 cases of cheating reported during HSC exams, at least 83 involved students appearing under Aurangabad division, followed by Latur (51). Similarly, 153 copying cases were reported from Aurangabad division during SSC examinations, followed by Nagpur (25) and Latur (20) divisions. According to the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE), more cases of cheating were reported during the Class X examinations – 366.

“This year, our flying squads and vigilance teams were on their toes and managed to keep all kinds of malpractices in check,” an official from MSBSHE said.

Mathematics and science subjects saw the maximum number of cheating cases during both Classes X and XII exams, board officials said. More than 50 per cent cheating cases in these subjects were observed from Aurangabad and Latur divisions during both the examinations, they said. Besides, all the cheating cases reported during Class XII psychology (5) and Sanskrit (4) exams involved students from Aurangabad.

Language papers saw least instances of copying, board officials said. Unlike the two previous years, cases involving misuse of mobile phones or social media, like WhatsApp, to leak question papers before examinations were not reported during the 2019 examinations, except one incident reported from Bhiwandi, Mumbai, where question papers of two subjects of the SSC examination were leaked and sold to students.

In Nagpur, police had busted a gang involved in tampering with the bar codes on answer sheets and misrepresenting real candidates at the examination centres. Some of the subjects that reported highest cases of cheating during the HSC exams were biology (70), mathematics (59), bi-focal paper-I (50), sociology (24) and bi-focal paper-II(10). Whereas, for the Class X exams, maximum cases of copying were reported in mathematics paper -II (95), science paper-I (69), social science paper-I(61), science paper-II (52) and mathematics paper – I (37).