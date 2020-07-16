HSC results out today, no SMS facility for checking results

For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams. (Representational) For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams. (Representational)

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination will be announced on Thursday at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE).

Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website, http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites where the results will be declared are http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org and http://www.maharashtraeducation.com.

However, unlike other years, when BSNL users can also get the result details by sending an SMS in a particular format, this year the board has provided no such facility. Board Chairman Shakuntala Kale confirmed the same, stating that the telecom company did not approach the state board this year.

Meanwhile, in another first, from this year, students will be able to make applications for revaluation of marks, photocopies of answer sheets, re-checking of papers and migration certificates, the day after declaration of results through the website, http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. The application can be submitted to the respective divisional board either directly by the student or through the school.

For revaluation, students have to submit self-attested copies of their answer-sheets. Students seeking revaluation can co ntact their respective divisional boards.

For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams.

