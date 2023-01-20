HSC exams: At 3,40,956, number of registrations in Mumbai Division crosses 2022 mark

The data of 635 exam centres for HSC, and 1,049 exam centres for SSC has been shared with the head office of Maharashtra State Board in Pune.”

The number of students registering for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class XII) exam, in the Mumbai division of Maharashtra State Board, has increased from last year. Till now, a total of 3,40,956 candidates have registered for HSC from Mumbai division, which is already more than the 3,25,220 registrations last year. The number is expected to go even higher as the registration period continues.

Compared with this, the number of students registering for Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class X) from Mumbai Division has crossed last years mark as yet. For SSC 2022, as many as 3,54,697 candidates had registered, whereas 3,51,616 students have registered this year, but the number is expected to increase.

Secretary of the Mumbai division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Dr Subhash Borse, said, “Numbers are expected to increase as registration is allowed with a special late fee until the day of exam. However, for the HSC, registration has already crossed last year’s mark. ”

The HSC exam is scheduled from February 21 to March 21, and the SSC examination will be held between March 2 to March 25. Both exams will be held in traditional offline pattern in neutrally allotted exam centres. Considering the gap in the teaching-learning process due to pandemic-induced school closures; the state board had earlier offered various relaxations to students such as a limited syllabus to study, additional time to complete writing the paper and a home-exam-centre facility wherein students had appeared for the state board exams from their respective schools and junior colleges.

At a time when preparation for the board exams in its last leg, Borse said, “This year, there will be no home centres. Schools and junior colleges which will be exam centres will all be considered for a neutral seating arrangement wherein a candidate may or may not be allotted his own institute. The data of 635 exam centres for HSC, and 1,049 exam centres for SSC has been shared with the head office of Maharashtra State Board in Pune.”