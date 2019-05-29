No hurdle big enough: 17-yr-old writes exam four days after suffering brain stroke

Just four days before the HSC examination, Rohit Tarkase suffered a brain stroke and was rushed to a hospital in Nerul. While doctors advised the 17-year-old student against writing the Class XII exam, the science stream student from Shiravane Vidyalaya and Junior College took the test and cleared it with 55.65 per cent marks.

“We did not want his academic year to go for a toss, and the Board immediately helped us with a writer. Rohit was hospitalised for nearly 22 days and would go for exams from the hospital. We feel that our fight has been worthwhile,” Rohit’s father Uttamrao told The Indian Express.

Rohit, who is still undergoing treatment and requires check-up every month, is focusing on his recovery now, he added.

Like Rohit, this year several other “fighters” have taken the board exam from the city. Diagnosed with a rare movement disorder, Benign Hereditary Chorea (BHC), at the age of eight, Nishka Hosangady, became the first student in the board’s history to take the exams using an iPad and the help of a writer. The arts student from Sophia College scored 73.5 per cent in the exam.

After the disorder affected Nishka’s speech and hand movement, she opted out of mainstream schooling and took her Class X exams through National Institute of Open Schooling.

Through a written message, Nishka said: “It has been a huge struggle for me all these years and (it has) been frustrating that I am unable to speak clearly or socialise. However, my success in academics is a great motivation.” Priti Naravde, an arts student of Ramnarain Ruia College, scored 86.15 per cent despite loss of vision. “Since the age of three, when my parents died, I have been living with my aunt. Even though the doctor has stated 100 per cent vision disability, I am able to partially see objects from close. Doctors have given me a magnifying glass. My sister would make me solve papers and help memorise concepts,” the Chembur resident said. Priti added that she prepared for the exams without external coaching.