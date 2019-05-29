HSC results 2019: Konkan division tops with 93.23%, Nagpur at bottom

The overall pass percentage of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination dropped marginally in Maharashtra this year and stood at 85.88 per cent. The results of the Class XII or HSC exams were announced on Tuesday.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the pass percentage fell by 2.53 per cent compared to last year. The dip was, however, not something to worry about, said the Board.

“There are annual variations in the pass percentage and we see it as a normal affair,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairman of MSBSHSE. This year, a total of 12,21,159 out of 14,23,503 students cleared the examinations, which were held over February and March. While the pass percentage of woman students this year was 90.25 percent, it was 82.40 per cent for male students.

The stream-wise pass percentage this year was — Science (92.60 per cent), Arts (73.54 per cent), Commerce (88.28 per cent) and Minimum Competency Vocational Course ( 78.93 per cent). Among repeat candidates, 18,031 of the 67,901 registered students cleared the examination. The students who failed in this examination can reappear in July 2019. The division-wise results show that Konkan (93.23 per cent) topped the state whereas Nagpur (82.51 per cent) division had the least pass percentage.

The Pune division has ranked second in the state with 87.88. The division comprises Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts. Pune district, however, had the lowest pass percentage in the division. With a pass percentage of 88.19, students from Solapur district topped the division, followed by Ahmednagar, 88.07 per cent, and Pune, 87.65 per cent.