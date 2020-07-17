HSC EXAMINATION 2020 RESULTS: Overall pass percentage improves, 7,344 students score above 90%

For a period of seven days from the day of declaration of results, counselling through helplines will be available to students and numbers can be obtained from the website of the concerned divisional board. (Representational) For a period of seven days from the day of declaration of results, counselling through helplines will be available to students and numbers can be obtained from the website of the concerned divisional board. (Representational)

EVEN AS recently announced CBSE and ICSE results threw up scores in the bracket of 90 per cent and above, Class XII students from the state board are not too far behind as 7,344 of them scored above 90 in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, results of which were announced on Thursday.

The overall pass percentage also improved, going up by 4.78 percentage points from 85.88 last year to 90.66 this year, said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Differently abled students fared far better with a pass percentage of 93.57.

Out of 14.2 lakh regular candidates registered, 14,13,689 students appeared for the exam across the state. Of them, 12,81,712 passed the exam, bringing the total pass percentage to 90.66 for fresh candidates. The state board, however, stated that due to the Covid-19 situation, it had been a daunting task to complete the paper marking process and thanked examiners, board staff and government officials in aiding towards completing evaluation on time.

The board conducts exams across nine divisions of Pune, Mumbai, Latur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amaravati, and Ratnagiri. Konkan division scored the highest pass percentage at 95.89, while Aurangabad at 88.18 recorded the lowest pass percentage. In a continuing trend from previous years, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 93.88 as compared to 88.04 for boys.

In recent years, even as arts and commerce have emerged as faculty of choice with maximum students showing an interest towards these streams, it was the science faculty that recorded the maximum pass percentage at 96.93, which means 5,58,601 out of 5,60,051 candidates passed. Commerce came in second with a pass percentage of 91.27, HSC vocational at 86.07, and arts with 82.63. The HSC vocational results saw the maximum improvement, recording 7.14 percentage points more than last year’s pass percentage, while commerce saw the least with an improvement of 2.99 percentage points from last year. This year, 86,341 candidates reappeared for the exams across all nine divisions, of which 33,703 passed, with an overall pass percentage of 39.03.

Students appeared for exams in 145 subjects, of which 26 had 100 per cent results. Of 16,720 students across the state who took benefit of sports quota, 3,458 were from Pune division, which is the highest in the state.

Pune Division

In Pune division, including Pune, Solapur, and Ahmednagar, total pass percentage was 92.5. Pune, with 1,23,655 fresh candidates from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad appearing for the exams, recorded 92.24 pass percentage, with science faculty showing maximum pass percentage at 97.57, followed by commerce at 92.2, HSC vocational at 89.39, and arts at 80.87. Of 1,23,655 candidates from 722 junior colleges in Pune, who appeared across all four streams, 15,884 scored distinction marks. The overall pass percentage in Solapur and Ahmednagar was 93.74 and 91.97, respectively.

Students can now request for revaluation online from next day of results

From this year, students will be able to make applications for revaluation, photocopies of answer sheets, recheck of answer sheets, and migration certificates, from the next day of the declaration of results through the website, http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. For the first time, applications are being accepted online and fee payment for the chosen facility must be made through debit/credit card/UPI/net banking, said board officials.

For revaluation, students have to make applications between July 17 and 27, for which Rs 50 will be charged for each subject. For obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, students can opt for email, hand delivery or registered post options, from July 17 to August 5. The applications have to be submitted online and Rs 400 will be charged for a photocopy of each subject. For rechecking of answer sheets, students have to make online applications within five days of receiving a photocopy, for which Rs 300 will be charged per subject.

The board has instructed divisional boards to give preference to candidates appearing for JEE during revaluation, photocopy request, and rechecking of answer sheets. From this academic year, subjects like general knowledge and IT, whose exams were conducted online, will also be available for rechecking.

For a period of seven days from the day of declaration of results, counselling through helplines will be available to students and numbers can be obtained from the website of the concerned divisional board.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd