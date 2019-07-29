HRD’s new initiative to save 10 crore liters of water daily with help of school students

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced a new initiative on water conservation. The HRD at the launch of the new building for the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) informed under the new initiative, school students have been asked to save at least 1-litre water in their families daily. With over 10 crore students studying in schools across India, HRD aims to save 10 crore litre of water daily.

Making the announcement, the HRD said, “This is in line with the special focus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the environment conservation. We have also announced ‘one child, one tree’ initiative for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya under which we are aiming to have one million trees planted in a year.”

Under the ‘one child, one tree’ initiative, the students from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) were asked to plant one tree each on their birthday. The campaign was started with the HRD himself planting a tree in KV Bengaluru.

We aim to plant one million trees in KV schools across the country. Today, I have planted trees along with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru today. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 20, 2019

Students are expected to be taught about the water conservation practices while introducing with the water conservation initiative by their respective school teachers and follow the practice as a routine, as per the information by the HRD minister.

Among other major initiatives, the HRD launched Deeksharambha – literally translated to start of education for students who will be entering the college in the first year. The programme makes it mandatory for higher education institutes to hold an orientation programme for students. As per the HRD, the programme will ensure that the freshers and seniors interact with each other and it will eliminate the ‘ill-practice’ of ragging.