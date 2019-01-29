HRD writes to Ram Nath Kovind for ‘visitorial inquiry’ on Allahabad varsity V-C RL Hangloo

THE HUMAN Resource and Development Ministry has forwarded a proposal to President Ram Nath Kovind this week, seeking a ‘visitorial inquiry’ against Allahabad University vice-chancellor RL Hangloo, The Indian Express has learnt.

Hangloo is under the ministry’s scanner for alleged financial, academic and administrative irregularities. In 2016, he was issued a showcause notice for the same. Dissatisfied with his defence, the ministry has now sought a ‘visitorial inquiry’ against the V-C, said sources.

Hangloo assumed office in December 2015, during Smriti Irani’s tenure as HRD Minister.

According to sources, the ministry had listed several irregularities against the V-C to justify the proposed probe. Allegations against Hangloo include illegal appointments in posts such as OSD and sports trainer which do not exist, financial irregularities including monthly expenditure of Rs 10 lakh on his personal security, and Rs 70 lakh to repair his accommodation.

He is also accused of academic irregularities, including mismanagement of the university’s entrance test for undergraduate, post-graduate and research programmes and “unhealthy atmosphere” on campus, including prevailing sense of gender inequality.